EV charging facility in 32 railway stations soon
“Indian Railways has consistently been taking several initiatives towards sustainable mass transportation while ensuring green environment and clean energy”
South Central Railway's Secunderabad division has awarded a contract for setting up E-Vehicle charging stations at 32 railway stations to provide additional facilities to rail passengers with the first such charging points introduced at Hyderabad station (Nampally)
General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain said Indian Railways has consistently been taking several initiatives towards sustainable mass transportation while ensuring green environment and clean energy, and this marks another important step in this direction. He appreciated the divisional team for undertaking the initiative.
The other stations with EV charging facility are: Vikarabad, Latur Road, Begumpet, Chittapur, Bhalki, Hi-Tech City, Kazipet, Fathenagar, Warangal, Bhadrachalam Road, Ghatkesar, Parli Vaijnath, Bellampalli, Lakdikapul, Khammam, Jangaon, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Peddapalli, Necklace Road, Tandur, Karimnagar, Sanjeevaiah Park, Jammikunta, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Seram, Bidar, Madhira, Zahirabad, Mancherial and Bhongir, said a press release.
