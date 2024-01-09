‘EU-India ties can elevate Indian unicorns and enhance digital competition’

January 09, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India and the European Union must resume free trade, investment protection, and agreement on geopolitical issues. The relations between the two should deepen in terms of cooperation in geopolitics too, and together, issues need to be resolved, former Belgium Prime Minister E. Yves Leterme said here on Tuesday.

“The first stage of EU-India cooperation is to collaborate and connect to promote good incentives and learn about each other. The connectivity partnership has decided to boost the collective efforts between the EU and India with transport as the number one priority – with some added value to invest in infrastructural links for transporting energy goods and water,” he said.

Addressing the keynote speech on ‘Enhancing India-European Union bilateral relations’ at Woxsen University here, he noted the other priorities as setting up an ecosystem for energy consumption, digital domain, and person-to-person cooperation. “EU and India cooperation can promote Indian unicorns and build more competition in the digital world using cutting-edge technology. With person-to-person cooperation, and the importance of education exchange and tourism, we demand well-educated, skilled people from good management schools in India,” he added.

The international conclave, aiming to establish a platform to foster open and constructive dialogue witnessed key stakeholders from fields of diplomacy, higher education, and business.

According to Dr. Reddy’s Labs CMD G.V. Prasad, foundation of a solid educational and research system in the country still needs to be invested in. Although the country’s founding fathers institutionalised good technical institutes and universities, which are public universities, it has not been easy for the private sector to set up institutes like this and recreate history with world-class facilities at low fee. The other aspect is that of research and research funding in the country, he said.

“A plenary session, ‘Internationalization of higher education: reflections on present and the road ahead’ was conducted at the conclave. Woxsen University vice-president Raul V. Rodriguez, CEO Vishal Khurma, former chairman AICTE Shankar S. Mantha, representatives from the US Consulate Hyderabad, the Embassy of the Netherlands, University of Hyderabad, IBS Hyderabad, NALSAR, NICMAR, and IMT Hyderabad and others were present.