Etigaddakishtapur oustees move to new houses at Mutrajpally

In a positive development for the oustees of Mallannasagar, 29 families from Etigaddakishtapur of Toguta mandal shifted to their new houses on Wednesday.

As many as 371 families from this village need to be accommodated in the new Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony located at Mutrajpally on the outskirts of Gajwel Revenue Divisional headquarters and the first batch celebrated house warming ceremony.

RDO K. Anantha Reddy, MRO Bal Reddy, sarpanch and others were present. Officials said that accommodation would be provided to all other oustees shortly.

