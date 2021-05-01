Eatala stripped off health portfolio, Telangana CM takes charge

HYDERABAD:

01 May 2021 15:23 IST

On a day of fast-paced developments, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has been stripped off his portfolio just 24 hours after a section of land assignees of Atchampet village in Masaipet Mandal of Medak district complained that their land had allegedly been encroached by Minister and his supporters for expansion of a poultry farm and hatchery belonging to the latter.

A press communique released from Raj Bhavan said: “On the advice of the Chief Minister of Telangana, the Governor has approved the transfer of Medical, Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Etela Rajender to the Chief Minister with immediate effect.”

A board of Jamuna Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. at Atchampet village of Masaipet mandal in Medak district. Advertising Advertising

Highly placed sources said that a letter from the Chief Minister’s office was sent to the Governor’s office on Saturday morning. The e-file was immediately forwarded to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is in Puducherry as the in-charge Lt Governor. The Governor, it is understood immediately approved the file and sent it back to Hyderabad.

The ouster of Mr. Rajender capped the day of significant political developments. Earlier in the day, soon after the Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to institute an inquiry into the complaints received by him through the district collector and submit a comprehensive report on the matter.

Medak Collector Harish along with a team of revenue officials rushed to Atchampet village and interacted with the villagers. Within a few hours, the Collector informed that assignment land that is in question appears encroached.

Enquiry commenced at Acchampet and Hakimpet villages in Masaipet village in Medak district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Eatela smells conspiracy

Responding to the transfer of his health portfolio to the Chief Minister, Mr. Rajender philosophically said the chief minister has all the powers to do so and wished that people would get better health facilities. He smelt a conspiracy behind such swift action and added that he would discuss with his supporters and take future courses of action.

Expressing anguish in the manner in which he has been targetted and an attempt was made to damage his reputation, Mr. Rajender wondered why he was singularly singled out for such character assassination. “First planted stories were floated and then immediately inquiry has been ordered,” he said people were watching the developments with shock.

The TRS on the other hand anticipating trouble decided to rope in a group of BC Ministers to address a press conference in the evening on the developments.