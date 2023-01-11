ADVERTISEMENT

Establish transport workers welfare board: CITU

January 11, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

Chukka Ramulu CITU State secretary during the Ravaana Ranga Karmikula Sangharsha Yatra at Sangareddy in Sangareddy District. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president Chukka Ramulu has demanded that the State government establish a welfare board for transport workers on the lines of Kerala.

Addressing the concluding programme of the Transport Workers Sangharsha Yatra here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramulu said that about 20 lakh workers had been working in the transport sector in the State with bare minimum payments and were unable to meet education and medical expenses of their family members.

Stating that several workers had been meeting with road accidents while performing their jobs, the CITU president said they needed to be extended facilities such as education, health and insurance policies.

CITU vice- president S. Veeraiah said the nine-day Sangharsha Yatra that commenced at Khammam on January 3 and concluded at Sangareddy had given some in depth understanding about the problems being faced by them. He said that the yatra covered 49 towns in 24 districts.

