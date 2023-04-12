ADVERTISEMENT

‘Establish steel factory at Bayyaram as per AP Reorganisation Act’

April 12, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Minister Puvvada, MPs Ravichandra and Kavitha appeal to Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Rajya Sabha member B. Ravichandra and Lok Sabha member M. Kavitha have appealed to the Centre to honour the assurance given to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and establish steel factory at Bayyaram as promised.

“Establishment of steel factory at Bayyaram by using iron ore available locally as well as at Bailadilla in Chhattisgarh, 150 km from there, would create employment for thousands of youth. Instead of considering this proposal, the Centre has favoured industrialist Adani and not established the factory. We do not know why state leaders of both BJP and Congress are silent on this, which would benefit the state,” they said while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday. They termed their silence nothing but doing injustice to Telangana.

Stating that the Centre had preferred transporting iron ore to Gujarat which was at a distance of 1,800 km instead of Bayyaram which was hardly 150 km away, Mr. Ravichandra said that this was nothing but part of bigger conspiracy in handing over public sector undertakings to private sector.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of passing the ₹50 lakh crore budget in Parliament and not allowing constitution of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the affairs of Adani, the Rajya Sabha MP said that people would teach a lesson to the BJP in the near future.

