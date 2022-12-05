Establish RERA to protect the interests of consumers, pleads FGG

December 05, 2022 06:13 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Appellate Tribunal to protect the interests of the consumers and for speedy dispute redressal.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Sunday, a copy of which was released to the media, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy, said RERA has to have to a chairperson and two members with another Appellate Tribunal to be formed.

The government had, instead, designated special chief secretary – revenue as the regulatory authority and the current chief secretary Somesh Kumar has been functioning as the regulatory authority for the last three years since Jan 11, 2018. The appellate tribunal, which was to be appointed within a year, did not happen and nothing was done in the last five years.

When there was no action from the government, the FGG had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court but the government had not filed a counter till date. The CS is holding an additional charge of not less than half-a-dozen key departments, including the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), and is unable to do justice to the role, he explained.

Not having a proper regulatory authority in place since the last five years is defeating the very purpose of the RERA Act and there have been reports of delay in disposal of applications and charges of corruption in giving permissions, said Mr. Reddy.

Wrong signal

In another communication to the Chief Minister, the FGG found fault with five Ministers reviewing projects and announcing works of ₹1,544 crore for 14 constituencies of Nalgonda district. It sends a wrong signal to people that funds will be released only when people vote for the ruling party, it said. “We are not against release of funds but the request is to provide funds for other districts irrespective of whether they have voted or going to vote for the ruling party or not,” added the secretary.

