ESI Medical College holds its first graduation ceremony

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav felicitates a student at the Graduation Ceremony of First batch of medical students from ESIC Medical College, in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: -

ESI Medical College held its first graduation ceremony at Satya Sai Nigamagamam here on Saturday.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Development of North East G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State of Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli presented merit awards to the graduates.

N. Krishna Sri got eight gold medals, and M. Lakshmi Lasya, K. Annapurna and P.V.S. Lalitha Sai Sri were presented five gold medals each.