Escalating obesity levels due to unhealthy diets: NIN Director

December 23, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

What is true to a diabetic patient is also good for any other normal person to have a healthy lifestyle and the country should start focusing on tackling the escalating issue of increasing obesity levels in both urban and rural levels, said ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Director R. Hemalatha on Friday.

Addressing the 54th annual conference of the Nutrition Society of India underway at the institute, she said the recent surveys had shown that Indians have been eating less less fruits and vegetables as also legumes and pulses when compared to the recommended intake, though numbers could vary in regions.

The south is doing better when compared to the rest of the country in consumption of meat and poultry while milk is consumed the most in the west, especially Gujarat. Not having a balanced healthy foods could lead to diabetes. The obesity levels in urban areas has touched 53.1% and rural areas 18.8% with abdominal obesity becoming more common.

The Director also said that the protein powder intake alone is not beneficial to the body as is being generally thought of as the body requires more than that. Sunflower is only better compared to fatty oils, nothing more. She pitched in for consumption of more nuts as it reduces cardio-metabolic risk factors.

Noted diabetologist V Mohan, in his address, said diabetes is linked to various diseases and it has been found to be higher in States with higher GDP but has been moving rapidly to the rural areas and the youth too in the country. “It is a silent epidemic which is hitting us and more than genetic it is diet and sedentary lifestyles is causing this,” he said.

The doctor wants people to cut carbohydrates by 10-15% and increase protein by 10%. “Healthier diets with lower carbs, increase in protein intake preferably through plants, fibre and physical activity will help control type 2 diabetes and non-communicable diseases too,” he said. Former NIN director B. Sasi Kiran, NIN head public health A. Laxmaiah and others also spoke.