Erstwhile Medak district sees huge crop loss

April 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Unseasonal rains and hail storm since Tuesday night resulted in huge crop loss in the erstwhile Medak district, and the estimated paddy crop loss alone stands at about 35,000 acres. Mango crop also suffered a heavy loss.

This apart, over 800 chicken died at a poultry farm at Govardhanagiri village in Toguta mandal. Electric poles fell at Ghanapur village leading to power cuts. In some villages, transformers were damaged.

Finance Minister Harish Rao visited some fields at Nangarupally, Bakrichepyala, Ensanpally, Tadkapally, Venkatapur, Bussapur, Irkode and Tornala in Siddipet district and Timmapur, Peddagundavelli, Dumpalapally and Dubbak Assembly constituency on Wednesday and examined the crop loss. He was accompanied by Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil and other officials.

While interacting with farmers, Mr. Rao said that the Telangana government would come to their rescue. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is committed towards the welfare of farmers. He has already announced a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to those who lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorm,” said Mr. Rao.

The Minister directed officials to ensure that not a single farmer, who lost his crop, is deprived of the compensation. “Agriculture officials should visit the fields and take up an enumeration along with revenue officials,” he added.

“We have lost crops a few days before harvesting and this is unfortunate. We have to start sowing one month early to avoid natural calamities. Farmers should be ready for it,” he said.