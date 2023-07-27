Erstwhile Medak district receives heavy rainfall

July 27, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Erstwhile Medak district has received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Several roads were closed as the roads were either cut or streams are overflowing. In Medak district, a woman and her daughter were injured as a house was collapsed.

In Siddipet district, Husnabad received 162 mm rainfall, followed by Koheda 118 mm rainfall. A total of 1928.3 mm rainfall was recorded in the district with two mandal receiving very heavy rainfall and 15 mandals receiving heavy rainfall.

The National Highway road between Cheriyal and Jangaom was closed as it was washed away due to heavy floods. As a result Cherial to Tadur Road, Kadaverugu to Pothiredypally road, Musthyala to Maddur road were also closed. These are the internal roads that are connected to the main road.

As Akkannapally Vagu was overflowing the bridge, traffic between Akkannapally and Nanganur was closed. Bejjanki crossroad towards Bejjanki was also closed.

As a house collapsed at a colony in Medak district headquarters town due to heavy rains, a woman and her daughter were injured. The daughter was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

A house got collapsed at Tekmal mandal headquarters forcing a family to drench in rainwater. Ramesh, a member of the family who has been suffering from some health problem, died on Thursday morning. His brother Kishan, suffering from paralytic problem was shifted to government hospital at Sangareddy.