Erravalli villagers stall work on Mallannasagar over pending dues

Demanding that the government pay pending amounts under different categories, oustees of Erravalli in Kondapaka mandal stopped ongoing works on Mallannasagar on Saturday. They alleged that even after repeated appeals, authorities failed to pay them the dues pertaining to structure value, open plot, single women and package for those who crossed 18 years.
“We have been making rounds of offices and there is no proper response from officials. We are forced to stall the ongoing works so that our voice is heard,” said Palle Raju, vice-sarpanch of the village.
Informed about this, several officers, led by Kuknoorpally Sub-Inspector Parameswar, rushed to the village. They spoke to senior officials and promised to address their problem within a week. The villagers warned that they would be forced to take to the roads again if their demands are not met within the promised time.
