Errabelli full of praises for KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has delivered several promises he made to the people of the State and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) is the most important among them. It is a boon for farmers of Telangana, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The minister was in Bhupalpally on Tuesday to take part in various programmes such as distribution of tractors to Gram Panchayats (GPs) and swearing-in ceremony of Kataram Agriculture Market Yard Committee.

“The government, which has been implementing several welfare schemes in Telangana, has become a role model for other states,” Mr. Dayakar Rao said while attributing the entire credit to Mr. KCR.

“The government focused on ensuring cleanliness and hygiene in the rural parts of the State under the Palle Pragathi programme, also known as the 30-day action plan, and was able to achieve the desired results,” he added.

He also said that sarpanches need to give priority to sanitation and greenery and the local bodies should make use of funds available with the employment guarantee scheme.

On the 10-day Palle Pragathi Phase-2 scheduled to start on January 2, Mr. Dayakar Rao urged sarpanches to take it as a challenge and turn their villages self-sufficient. The minister said that GPs, which performed well in the first phase of Palle Pragathi, would get incentives.

District Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu and other officials were present.