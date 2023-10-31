ERC felicitates two Discom staffers for improving revenue collection

October 31, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has appreciated the commitment of two employees of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) to their official duties and ensuring compliance of bill payments, despite open threats extended by some unscrupulous consumers.

Chairman of the Commission T. Sriranga Rao and Members M.D. Manohar Raju (Technical) and Bandaru Krishnaiah (Finance) felicitated Assistant Engineer (Operations) of Moghulpura G. Laxmi Narayana Raju and artisan Mohd. Abdul Saleem Ruhi, who made some consumers pay bills for energy consumed by serving notice for disconnection in case of non-payment, which was taking place for several months.

In the process, they faced open threats from consumers but the two stuck to their duties and ensured payment of bills. The Discom had taken necessary steps to ensure safety of staff facing such threats and lodged a complaint with the police.

The Commission has expressed a view that the consumers should pay their bills in a timely manner and the employees would perform their duties as mandated. Nobody, including any consumer, should take law into their hands, instead they should cooperate with the employees in discharging their duties. Secretary of the Commission N. Nagaraj, Director of TSSPDCL Swamy Reddy and others participated.

