Equip all hospital beds with oxygen supply: KCR

CM for two-pronged strategy to combat COVID

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to equip all hospital beds in the State with oxygen supply and take steps to produce 600 tonnes of oxygen per day.

“The entire system is in a pathetic and horrifying condition on account of COVID and black fungus. The State government is prepared to spend any amount and even borrow to meet the situation”, he said at an official meeting on Monday to discuss the COVID situation and lockdown in the State.

He said everyone who turned up at primary health centres and other facilities for testing should be obliged and there be no ceiling on the number of tests conducted in a day. A two-pronged strategy to combat COVID -- continuing door-to-door survey for fever and stepping up testing to detect positive cases could be adopted.

The survey which also included supply of medical kits to people with COVID symptoms yielded good results and, therefore, it should be continued. At the same time, nobody should be turned away from PHCs if they came for tests as a majority of them were poor, Mr. Rao said.

The quantity of rapid antigen kits at PHCs should be increased from Tuesday. The manufacturers could be contacted to supply 50 lakh kits immediately, Mr.Rao said.

Referring to post-COVID dangers from black fungus, he asked officials to immediately mobilise adequate medicines and beds for patients. About 200 beds at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and 100 more at Gandhi Hospital should be arranged. Their total strength for treatment of such cases across the State should be enhanced to 1,500 from the present 360 beds.

He expressed satisfaction at the enforcement of lockdown and COVID cases showing decline. In this context, the two-pronged strategy assumed significance to further bring them down. He asked officials to step up the temporary recruitment of doctors and para-medical staff to make available adequate manpower at medical facilities.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao was asked to hold a teleconference with District Medical and Health Officers and prepare a report on the status of recruitment and availability of medicines at hospitals.

As regards expenditure on enforcement of lockdown, he noted that some departments spent high and some low. The budget of departments like police and medical and health should be increased. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao should hold a departmental meeting to discuss this.

The chairman of State-level task force committee on procurement of vaccines K.T. Rama Rao was asked to negotiate with vaccine manufacturers for supply of vaccine to a large number of people awaiting second dose.

He asked officials to study best practices in tackling COVID in States like Delhi and Maharashtra as part of preparations to face the threat of third wave of the pandemic. They should make preparations to meet COVID and black fungus cases as if the population of the State was 10 crore and not four crore as was at present as a large number of patients were coming here from other States. The State government was in no position to deny treatment to outsiders.