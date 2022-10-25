EPIC card with additional security features being dispatched to voters

ADVERTISEMENT

The electors photo identity card (EPIC) will forthwith have a hologram, one of the six new security features introduced by the Election Commission of India, are being dispatched to newly registered voters in Munugode constituency where byelection is scheduled on November 3.

The State election authority, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, informed that these new EPIC cards with all the security features would be delivered free of cost to all electors enrolled for the poll and were not given the EPIC cards in the past. The announcement comes at a time when the special summary revision of the electoral rolls is under way and the exercise would conclude with publication of the draft electoral rolls on November 9. Scrutiny was underway for proposals received for creation of 29 new polling stations received from seven districts.

The election authority informed that it had received requests from 739 electors for postal ballots in respect of senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Munugode Assembly constituency. Seven teams had accordingly been constituted, at one team per mandal comprising officers of the rank of polling officer, assistant polling officer, one police constable and a videographer. These teams inspected the houses of the concerned applicants from October 23 and 25 and the electors cast votes as per schedule. The contesting candidates had been informed about the visit of the teams in advance and the proceedings would be communicated to the contesting candidates to enable them to request for postal ballots to left-over voters who could not vote in the first phase.

The commissioning of the electronic voting machines had been completed in the presence of the contesting candidates and mock poll was conducted on 5% of the EVMs and VVPATs on a random basis. The exercise had been completed successfully on Monday.

The election authority had set up live video viewing control room set up in the Nalgonda district collectorate with a facility to view live feed from all checkposts set up in Munugode constituency. The CEO said political parties/agents/contesting candidates were welcome to nominate their persons to the control room and asked them to utilise the facility as it would enhance vigilance along check posts and neutrality vis a vis various candidates.

The CEO’s office informed that 19 FIRs had been registered in election related cases in the bypoll area and strict vigilance resulted in seizure of ₹2.70 crore cash. This is in addition to 44 arrests made by the Excise department which booked 94 cases. Meanwhile, enrolment of voters for the Teachers’ MLC constituency of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad was progressing at a brisk pace. Eligible electors were enrolling themselves online as well as with the election officials concerned. The election authority had received 1,632 forms so far and announced that online enrolment was open for all eligible teachers through the website www.ceotelangana.nic.in. The district collectors of the three districts conducted meetings with political parties and representatives of teachers’ associations to sensitise them about the enrolment process.