EPFO programme in Karimnagar on Oct. 12

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Regional office, Karimnagar, will organise monthly ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ (PF Near You), programme on their office premises at Mukarampura on October 12 from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All EPF members under the jurisdiction of erstwhile Karimnagar district can register their grievances for non-settlement of claims/transfer of PF accumulations, Assistant PF Commissioner and OIC J. Srinivas said in a release issued on Monday.

He further requested the trade unions and employers associations to participate in the programme to redress their grievance and suggest new initiatives in their interest by the EPFO.

Members can also register their grievances through e-mail at ro.karimnagar@epfindia.gov.in or on WhatsApp number +91 9492429685.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2020

