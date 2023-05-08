Envoy visit to Hyderabad celebrates Australia’s ties with Telangana

May 08, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO, will visit Hyderabad from May 9 to 11 to further strengthen Australia’s ties with Telangana.

The High Commissioner will be accompanied by Consul-General for South India, Ms Sarah Kirlew. “With entry into force of our free trade agreement, AI-ECTA, and the growing Indian diaspora in Australia, there has never been a better time in our bilateral relationship. We see lots of potential to do more with Telangana in the fields of technology, education, health and space,” the High Commissioner said.

As part of his visit, the High Commissioner will meet IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao to discuss ECTA opportunities in Telangana.

“Looking back on progress over the last three years it is fair to say that today, in 2023, the Australia-Telangana relationship is more active than has ever been. In particular, we have seen many delegations visiting Telangana over the past two years to explore links in technology, cyber and space” said the High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner will also meet key business stakeholders to understand business opportunities in Telangana and opportunities for collaboration with Australia.

He will also interact with politicians, political scientists and journalists from Telangana on a range of topics, including evolution of the state, priorities of the leadership and scope for international collaboration.

On May 11, the High Commissioner will address students at the Kautilya School of Public Policy in Hyderabad on “The Australia-India relationship: perspectives from a politician-turned-diplomat”.

The High Commissioner will visit the Medha-Rubicon plant in Nacharam. Medha-Rubicon is a joint venture between Melbourne-based Rubicon Water and Hyderabad-based Medha for manufacture of smart irrigation gates used in India and abroad. For example, Medha Rubicon is working in Karnataka to improve the efficiency of irrigation systems with the help of smart software, a radio communications network and 4,300 automated irrigation gates and meters.

The High Commissioner will announce an Australian Direct Aid Program (DAP) grant in support of mental health. The project will be implemented by the George Institute. Total funding will be approximately ₹10 lakh, which will be used to improve the implementation of the District Mental Health Programme in Telangana by sharing Australian skills and approaches.

The High Commissioner will also visit the newly unveiled Ambedkar statue.