Environmentalist embarks on a long trek to save Chevella’s banyans

January 02, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An ordinary man from Warangal district has chosen his own path — literally — to protest the possible felling of the banyan trees along the way to Chevella.

Kolipaka Prakash. 39, from Kazipet, has embarked on his ‘Padayatra’ (journey on foot) from Hanumakonda town on Monday, with the demand that around 1,000 banyan trees on either side of the national highway from Chevella to Manneguda be protected from felling.

The trees were initially scheduled for felling to make way for the expansion of the national highway from Hyderabad to Bijapur. After vociferous protests from environmentalists, the proposal was put in abeyance for a while before it resurfaced. Environmental activists from the city have approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently seeking directions against the widening of the road.

In this backdrop, Mr. Prakash, who had earlier conducted similar padayatras for various causes, has chosen the same mode to convey his message.

An employee of a private hospital, Mr. Prakash had earlier walked from Warangal to Medaram thrice requesting the authorities to conduct Medaram Jathara without causing any damage to the environment.

He had also embarked on a hiking expedition from Warangal to Khairatabad to campaign for eco-friendly Ganesh idols. The latest will be his fifth such adventure.

“I was influenced by our teacher who started an eco-club in our school to teach us the importance of the environment, and later by a forest officer who I came in contact with, and finally by Vanajeevi Ramaiah, who has made it his mission to spread the message of plantation and tree protection,” Mr. Prakash explained.

Emulating Mr. Ramaiah, who earned accolades from the State government, Mr. Prakash began by taking up plantation activities and reporting illegal tree felling to the Forest Department, before starting padayatras.

He walks 20 to 30 km every day, and takes rest wherever he finds shelter at night. Blisters on his feet and an aching body do not deter him from his undertaking.

“I aim to reach Chevella by January 9, which is the birthday of the great environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna,” he says.

Nature Lovers of Hyderabad, a green collective campaigning for the Chevella banyans, will join him once he enters the city, and walk up to Chevella in solidarity.