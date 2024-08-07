Environmental public hearing for four-laning of Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial section of NH-63 held

An environmental public hearing for four laning of Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial section of NH-63 of Nizamabad-Jagdalpur Inter Corridor (ICR) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O) was held in Jagtial district headquarters on Tuesday.

The public hearing was conducted by the Telangana Pollution Control Board. Collector B Satya Prasad and a host of officials from the Revenue and other allied government departments attended the public hearing. People from around 27 villages in the district participated in the public hearing.

According to sources, some villagers raised environmental aspects while welcoming the four-lane highway project. They suggested that felling of fully-grown trees and loss of fertile farm lands should be avoided by exploring alternate proposals.