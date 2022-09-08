Environmental conference on Nov. 26

Pure Earth Foundation, an environment concerned charitable society, is organising the 5th Pure Earth Environment Conference (PEEC), to be held at the Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Maha Vidyalaya, Nampally, in both physical and virtual mode, on November 26.

The PEEC is a bi-annual conference to promote research and innovation in the field of environment, natural resources and social related issues. Focal theme for PEEC 2022 is 'environment and water'. The conference invites students - UG/PG/researchers in science, engineering and social subjects to share their techno-scientific and innovative ideas through paper presentations.

A selection committee will scrutinise papers received from students, and the selected ones will be presented at the conference. Best paper presentations will be awarded with cash prizes, said president M.V. Krishna Rao and vice-president K. Jayachandra, in a press release.

All interested to participate and/or submit research papers can reach out to the organisers on email ID: pureearthfoundation@gmail.com, or on cell number: 9573947170.