Environment clearance recommended for NIMZ

April 09, 2022 18:39 IST

‘Mungi tanda and Chilepally tanda should be left out’

An expert appraisal committee of the Central government has recommended environmental clearance to the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) located at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, about 120 kilometres from the state capital,

However, it came with some riders which included – all red category projects should be confined only at one place/ area and a minimum distance of 500 to 700 metres shall be maintained between the industrial area and the boundary of hamlet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plantation/ green belt should be developed at the boundary of industrial project.

Two hamlets – Mungi tanda and Chilepally tanda – should be left out of the project boundary located within Parcel 1 land.

Acquisition of agriculture/ fertile lands should be avoided, since agriculture ensures a critical number of ecosystem services and is vital for food security and supports sustainable development goal.

All the mitigation measures to reduce pollution mentioned Environmental Impact Assessment and Environment Management Plan (EIA – EMP) report shall be implemented in toto. The existing water bodies shall be conserved and used for effective water management and no ground water shall be used in any case. Green belt should be developed all around settlements and water bodies. Minimum 33 per cent of the total project area shall be maintained.

On March 24 and 25, EIA consultant L&T Infrastructure and Engineering Limited made a presentation through video conference to the officials concerned.

It was mentioned in the power point presentation, that about 2,845 members can be absorbed in construction period and others will be given sill development training in a suitable area for employing them during the operational phase. Available workers estimated by 2025 was put 11,508 out of which 7,200 can be absorbed in food processing, non metallic minerals, metals and transport equipment sectors. Remaining persons can be absorbed in other sectors.

Skill development programmes shall be carried out for Project Affected Families (PAF) through Telangna Academy of Skill and Knowledge and other agencies.

TSIIC has presented an option for relocation of settlements.

NIMZ is envisaged to generate direct and indirect employment 2.66 lakh through which locals get a major share. TSIIC informed that at least one job for PAF due to loss of land would be offered. In case there are more than one in the family, they too would be given preference for employment based on their skill set.

“Getting recommendation from EAC for NIMZ means the environment clearance was almost cleared. However, we have to get an order from the Ministry of Environment and Forest,” said an officer involved in the process.