Environment & agriculture meet on April 23

Pure Earth Foundation (PEF), an environment concerned charitable society, is organising the 4th Pure Earth Environment Conference (PEEC) on April 23 at G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science, Shaikpet in both physical and virtual mode.

Focal theme for PEEC 2022 is 'Environment and Agriculture'. The conference invites students studying graduation, post-graduation or research in science, engineering and social subjects across India to share their techno-scientific and innovative ideas through paper presentations. A selection committee will scrutinise papers received from students, and the selected papers will be presented at the conference. Best paper presentations will be awarded with cash prizes.

Former DGP and PEF director M.V.Krishna Rao and vice-president K. Jayachandra requested those interested to participate and submit research papers to reach out at pureearthfoundation@gmail.com, a press release said.