Enumerators fan out across the region to survey every household as State-wide ‘Kula Ganana’ begins

Teams of enumerators fanned out across the length and breadth of Karimnagar district on the first day of the State-wide comprehensive household survey (Samagra Intinti Kutumba Survey) on Wednesday.

The door-to-door survey (Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey) of the entire Telangana State is being conducted under the aegis of the State Planning Department. As many as 1,964 enumerators and 207 supervisors have been deployed to survey every household in 1,958 enumeration blocks spanning 15 mandals and five civic bodies including Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in the district.

Collector Pamela Satpathy oversaw the process of affixing stickers on the doors of the households in Mahatma Nagar gram panchayat in Thimmapur mandal and in Peddammapalli village in Chigurumamidi mandal on Wednesday morning.

In Khammam, Collector Muzammil Khan monitored the house listing process as part of the door-to-door survey at Pedda Tanda in Khammam rural mandal and Dwarakanagar in the district headquarters town.

Enumerators have been tasked with conducting door-to-door surveys of every household in more than 3,300 enumeration blocks in the entire district as per the format prescribed by the Planning Department.

Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah, Nirmal Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma, Mulugu Collector Divakara T S and Peddapalli Collector Koya Sree Harsha among other officials oversaw the house listing process on the inaugural day of the household survey in their respective districts.