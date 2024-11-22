Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has directed officials to complete the enumeration of enemy properties under the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) in Telangana and submit a report by the first week of January.

Based on the findings, appropriate actions will be taken to address encroachments and other related issues., he said, after finalising the investigation of such properties located in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Kothagudem, and Vikarabad districts on Thursday, said a press release.

The Minister chaired a review meeting on enemy properties with CEPI officials from Mumbai division, Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Naveen Mittal, Ranga Reddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, and revenue officials from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Vikarabad divisions.

What are enemy properties?

Enemy properties belong to individuals who migrated to Pakistan or China and acquired citizenship after events such as the 1962 Chinese aggression and the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971. These had been entrusted their custody to CEPI with approximately 13,000 such properties in 21 States and two Union Territories, with a market value running into thousands of crores.

234 properties in Telangana

The Section 8 (A) of the Enemy Property Act grants the Central government authority to sell these properties. But, many have been encroached upon and several are tied up in legal disputes. About 234 enemy properties are there in Telangana including 180 in RR district, 44 properties in Hyderabad, seven in Kothagudem and three in Vikarabad.

Officials reported about widespread encroachment, including illegal constructions, particularly in prime areas like Miyapur and Kotwal Guda in Ranga Reddy district, and Chikkadpally, Musheerabad, and parts of Old City in Hyderabad.

The Minister has instructed CEPI to establish a special team to inspect records and conduct surveys of these properties and requested the State government to form a dedicated team for the same purpose. Both teams can operate as a joint committee and complete the record verification and survey by next month end, added a press release.

