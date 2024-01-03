Entry barred to Telangana authorities on half of NSP spillway area since November 30

January 03, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The stalemate over the management of Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) — a situation that emerged from the early hours of November 30 last after Andhra Pradesh police force took half of the spillway area of the dam, 13 of the 26 crest gates into their control— remains unaddressed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti although the CRPF personnel replaced the AP force.

While the other half of the spillway area which was manned by the Telangana State Special Police was handed over to the CRPF on December 2, the AP side followed suit a week later. However, the irrigation authorities/engineers of Telangana are still being denied entry to the spillway area that was initially ‘occupied’ by AP police and later handed over to CRPF. “We are unable to go even for maintenance works on the other half of the spillway system,” a Telangana engineer said.

“Perhaps, it’s with the condition of not allowing the Telangana officials into the second half of the spillway area of the dam the AP authorities could have handed over the security of the dam area on their side,” a senior official of Telangana said, preferring not to be quoted. They were unable to record the data of outflow of water for hydro-electric generation purpose too, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Jal Shakti convened a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of AP and Telangana along with the officials of Irrigation department as also those from the Krishna River Management Board, Central Water Commission and CRPF first on December 6 and later on December 8. The meeting did not take place as the Telangana authorities were busy with the formation of the new government in the State.

While seeking the postponement of the meeting scheduled in December, the Chief Secretary of Telangana requested the MoJS authorities to convene it in January, but the latter are yet to schedule it again. As per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, the KRMB had handed over the management of Srisailam dam to AP, and that of Nagarjunasagar to Telangana in the past.

‘Blessing’ in disguise

Lack of water for the Rabi crop in Nagarjunasagar has probably averted more unsavoury incidents between AP and Telangana following the uncalled for events on November 29-30 as there is no complete control on the dam management for any State now. Regulation of water releases independently by the two States could have led to more chaos, the senior officials felt.

The project authorities said it’s for the first time since formation of Telangana and fifth time since 2001-02 that water is not being given for the Rabi crop due to non-availability.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT