Entrepreneurship awareness camp to inspire young minds

The Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS) inaugurated a three-day “Entrepreneurship awareness camp”, funded by the Department of Science and Technology and National Implementing and Monitoring Agency for Training and organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell of the EEE department on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the camp, District Industries Centre general manager V. Naveen Kumar called upon students to become entrepreneurs by availing government financial assistance and schemes. He asked students to come up with good project reports and assured them of government funds to set up industries.

He also reminded them that the existing billionaires in the world were once ordinary entrepreneurs with small start-up units. He told students to have a good beginning with their creative ideas and be businessmen.

JITS chairman J. Sagar Rao told students to be entrepreneurs and provide employment to others instead of working in an industry. Principal G. Laxminarayana Rao, dean (academics) S.V.S. Ramakrishna Raju and others were also present.