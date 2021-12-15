Entire ORR to be lit up with LEDs

Work on illuminating 136 km stretch from Kokapet to Shamshabad completed

The entire Outer Ring Road of 158 km is going to lit up with LED lighting soon, with the work on illuminating the remaining 136 km stretch from Kokapet to Shamshabad taken up at a cost of ₹ 100.22 crore completed and ready for commissioning.

The eight-lane ORR and service road on either side with two lanes was constructed and opened to traffic in 2010. Initially, only limited lighting was provided for a length of 1 km on either side at some of the interchanges with conventional lighting system. Lighting of the main carriageway, service roads and interchanges between Gachibowli to Shamshabad for length of 22 km and four interchanges were taken up and completed in March 2018 at a cost of ₹30 crore including five years of maintenance.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao instructed taking up LED lighting on the balance stretch from Kokapet to Shamshabad (136 km) to reduce accidents during the night time and enhance the safety of the road users. Accordingly, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) took up the work of illumination for the main carriageway and also service road for one km on either side of the junctions and underpasses.

The work was taken up in four packages including maintenance of seven years and began in October 2020 with the main carriageaway provided with 9,076 lights of 210/235 watts; service roads with 1,235 lights of 120 watts; ramps with 1,443 lights of 130 watts, junctions with 504 lights of 400 watts; underpass 690 lights of 80 watts and 130 lights of 30 watts and national highway 314 lights of 130 watts.

A special feature is the ORR illumination is provided with GSM based automation system consisting of web based management for operating remotely from laptop/cell phone. Monitoring can be done online and light intensity can be remote controlled from 10-100% for saving power consumption during low traffic time, added the release.