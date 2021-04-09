Entire municipal workforce to be vaccinated in Telangana

Even contractual workforce to be vaccinated, says DMA

Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) N. Satyanarayana on Friday has informed that the entire municipal workforce across the 141 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Telangana would be vaccinated within the next three days starting from Saturday by Telugu New Year ‘Ugadi’.

After participating in a video-conference with the municipal commissioners in the presence of Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, he informed that while there were 29,522 staff on the rolls, about 10,930 of them had either already received the first vaccination dose or in some cases both the doses.

The target is to vaccinate 18,935 municipal personnel with the available vaccine in the respective municipalities. “We will make use of the available vaccination facilities in the towns mostly. Wherever the number of personnel to be vaccinated will be more than 100, we will have special rooms with proper medicare and drinking water facilities for the post-vaccination observation,” he said.

Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Peerzadiguda, Bandlaguda, Nizampet, Karimanagar, Nalgonda and Miryalaguda ULBs are likely to have these special vaccination facilities since the number of employees is considerably more when compared to other municipalities. Contract municipal personnel too would be vaccinated, he said.

Early Bird

Mr. Satyanarayana also urged the property owners in ULBs to make use of the five % rebate by paying the property tax for the current financial year of 21-22 by the month-end including during notified public holidays and Sundays under the ‘early bird scheme’.

In a notification, he informed citizens can pay the tax without waiting for the official bill to be issued or the demand notice to be raised by the respective bill collectors. The need to make the citizens aware of the facility has become imperative as just 7,996 owners had made use of the scheme whereas there were as many as 13,57,973 property owners in the 141 urban local bodies. Revenue collection has been about ₹2.68 crore this month when the overall demand is closer to ₹450 crore for the financial year.