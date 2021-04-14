Entire family can get infected in a few hours, cautions DPH

Telangana might end up in a Maharashtra-like situation if the prevailing COVID-19 situation is not taken care of, warned Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao. The senior official said if one contracts COVID-19, his/her entire family might get infected within a few hours or a couple of days at the most.

Dr Srinivasa Rao released a video message in which he spoke about the current situation, what the immediate future holds for the State if precautions are not taken and what people need to do to save their family members. He advised people to act responsibly and follow all safety precautions such as wearing masks even while at home as those who move outside can contract COVID-19 and later spread it to their children, parents or other family members, leading to tragic possibilities such as hospitalisation or, worse, death.

Stating that cases have spread rapidly in the State in the past four weeks, he added that the situation may remain so for the next four to six weeks.

“People are struggling to find beds in hospitals. In the coming days, regardless of the measures the government takes, there might be scarcity of beds if cases continue to rise,” he said in the video message.

He said the government not imposing a lockdown or a curfew in the State in no way means that the situation is not grave. “The governmnet is not taking such measures so that livelihoods and the State’s economy do not take a beating,” he said.