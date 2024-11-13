Ensuring full occupancy at IT towers in Tier-II cities focus: Telangana IT Minister 

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) sought to underscore that the government remains committed to promoting spread of information technology industry to tier II cities by ensuring full occupancy at IT towers it had developed in such locations as well as establish IT offices in more towns with talented workforce.

“Making every effort to convince IT firms... doing our best to see they go there. From our side we already have [provided] infrastructure, including 24/7 electricity, fibre connectivity till the last mile besides proper roads,” the Minister said, adding the focus is on ensuring the IT towers are fully occupied in a year.

The IT tower in Mahbubnagar is not yet fully utilised. The space off take status is similar in such facilities in Siddipet, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Nalgonda, Mr.Sridhar Babu replied to queries during a media interaction after opening of a new delivery centre of Hitachi Group company and digital engineering services provider GlobalLogic in Hyderabad.

“After we came to power and requested” GlobalLogic took up space at the Mahbubnagar facility. The government is also talking to HCL as besides tier II locations the IT firm would also like to go to tier III cities where talent is available. While taking efforts to improve occupancy, the government is also considering setting up IT office space in places such as Godavarikhani near Ramagundam and Mancherial. Emerging towns with availability of talented workforce will be considered to host such facilities. The government will create infrastructure and stress on local talent employed by the companies. Such a strategy will to stop migration to urban areas, curb accompanying mobility challenges and help many Hyderabad emerge in the process, the Minister declared.

On the AI City the government has proposed Mucherla, near Hyderabad, he said the foundation will be laid in the first quarter of 2025 and the construction of infrastructure such as roads and some buildings completed in a year. The AI City will be developed on a public private partnership mode and shape into a global hub over the years.