Ensuring apt nutrition through eggs

Collector directs correct sized eggs be supplied to anganwadi centres

In an apt move to improve nutritional status of children and nursing mothers amid COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration has turned its focus on ensuring supply of eggs of the prescribed weight of 50 gms each to the anganwadi centres (AWCs) under the supplementary nutrition programme.

Eggs, the nutrient rich superfood, and other food items of the Take Home Ration (THR) menu are being delivered at the homes of the beneficiaries under the 11 projects/blocks of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in the district owing to closure of the AWCs due to the pandemic.

Around 36,815 children in the pre-school age group of seven months to three years and a little over 36,000 children of 3 to 6 years age group and 17,682 pregnant and lactating women are being provided supplementary nutrition at their homes, sources in the Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens (DWCD&SC) Welfare Department.

Last week, Collector D. Anudeep noticed small-size eggs of low-weight meant for supply to AWCs during his field visit to Mulakalapally mandal as part of Palle Pragathi programme.

The Collector held a review meeting with the officials of the DWCD&SC at his chambers in Kothagudem the next day.

He issued a set of instructions to the egg supply contractors to strictly comply with the stipulated norms and ensure supply of eggs weighing 50 gms each as per the prescribed standards to provide a wholesome diet to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

He asked the CDPOs, anganwadi teachers and workers to reject low-weight eggs and get them replaced with eggs of the stipulated quality standards.

The instructions further envisaged blacklisting of the egg supply contractors if they failed to adhere to the norms.