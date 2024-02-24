ADVERTISEMENT

Ensured uninterrupted power supply during Medaram Jatara, says NPDCL CMD

February 24, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

NPDCL staff working during the Medaram Jatara in Mulugu district.

Chairman and managing director of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) Karnati Varun Reddy on Saturday lauded the company employees for facilitating uninterrupted power supply during the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Mulugu district.

A radio frequency mechanism for real-time monitoring of power supply was installed on transformers so that it sent information to the control room whenever there was a surge or drop in the load “In just 5 minutes the problem is resolved,” he explained.

In a press release on Saturday, he said spacers were strategically placed on the power lines every three meters to prevent accidents and to ensure that even if the wires got cut, they remained suspended at a safe height.

Round-the-clock monitoring of power loads was pivotal in delivering continuous power supply across the fairgrounds. Two substations—Medaram Kothur and Sammakka—were instrumental in catering to the increased power demand. Installation of additional transformers, including two 8 MVA capacity units in Medaram Kothur and two 5 MVA capacity units in Sammakka, bolstered the infrastructure to handle the heightened load.

Further infrastructure enhancements aimed at optimising power distribution and prompt response mechanisms were established to address any unforeseen disruption. Mr. Varun added that precautions had also been taken to safeguard against electrical hazards, including installation of fencing around transformers.

