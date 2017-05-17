Ensure welfare schemes reach beneficiaries: Minister

Tribal Welfare Minister A. Chandulal has urged the collectors of five districts, that were earlier part of undivided Warangal, to ensure that the welfare schemes reached the genuine beneficiaries.

Addressing the Zilla Parishad general body here on Tuesday, the Minister said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had devised several welfare schemes to include every section of the society. The fruits of these schemes should be delivered to the last beneficiary too, he observed. He wanted the officials to identify and hand over the implements sanctioned under the drip irrigation scheme at the earliest.

District Collectors – Preeti Meena (Mahabubabad), K. Amrapali (Warangal Urban), A. Murali (Bhupalpalli), A. Devasena (Jangaon), Z.P. Chairperson G. Padma, CEO S. Vijay Gopal, MPs P. Dayakar and A. Sitaram Naik and officials of various government departments were present.

Member of Legislative Assembly T. Rajaiah said that due to supply from Devadula there has been sufficient water at Dharmasagar, Gandiramam, Aswaraopalli and Station Ghanpur reservoirs. Soon another reservoir would be in place to help the farmers, he added.

Jangaon Collector A. Devasena said that people in Nelapogula dug up trenches to harvest rainwater that helped them prevent evaporation and store more water. Similar practices would be replicated in other villages as well. “We plan to dovetail the NREGS with the work to ensure improvement of groundwater in the district,” she explained.