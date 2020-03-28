‘Ensure no shortcomings in hygiene and sanitation’

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary has instructed officials to ensure that there are no shortcoming in the maintenance of hygiene and sanitation in all urban areas.

Addressing a teleconference with the municipal commissioners along with Commissioner Municipal Administration N. Satyanaranana here on Saturday, Mr. Arvind Kumar said that available funds should be used for sanitation while creating awareness among people in urban areas.

He said with the help of local police officers, proactive measures should be taken to prevent shortage of essential commodities. Social distancing norms be enforced in front of shops selling grocery, vegetables and other essential goods, petrol bunks and other areas and suitable arrangements be made in coordination with the shopkeepers.

He said that care should be taken to see that there will not be dearth of essential commodities to poor and daily wagers and every day sanitation drive should be held near Annapurna canteens and social distancing norms be implemented.

Mr. Arvind Kumar said that ₹ 181.5 crore under the land regularisation scheme due to 36 municipal corporations and municipalities in five districts of Rangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Yadadri and Medak under HMDA were released as per the instructions of Chief Minister.