Ensure no other EVMs are kept in strong rooms where polled EVMs are stored: ECI

ECI directs officials to complete printing of EPIC cards by November 20; under reaction was certainly punishable although over reaction, though punishable, could be excusable to certain extent, officers told

November 07, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has instructed the State election officials to ensure that EVMs of any other form, including those used for training, should not be stored in the strong rooms where voting machines used for polling are stored.

ECI special observer Ajay V. Naik gave the instructions during a video conference with election officials at different levels on Tuesday. He wanted them to complete printing of the EPIC cards before November 20. Participating in the video conference, another special observer Deepak Mishra directed the police officers to train the lowest functionaries on poll duties and rules that should be followed as it was the ground level staff that would be held responsible for execution of the prescribed rules.

He was very particular about the steps that should be taken to prevent the entry of “irrelevant persons” into the polling stations. The returning officers should preserve the acknowledgement after serving the hard copy of the final list of notified postal voters to the contested candidates of the recognised political parties. He reportedly said that under reaction was certainly punishable although over reaction, though punishable, could be excusable to certain extent.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj asked the officials concerned not to reject permissions to contesting candidates and political parties citing technical reasons. While rules should be respected, there ought to be some flexibility for comfortable campaigning of the candidates as it was the potential route for them to convince voters. The returning officers should ensure that affidavits of the candidates should be uploaded as and when they were filed and they should be duly verified.

Steps should be taken to issue notice to candidates filing incomplete affidavits or in case of not filing the affidavits.

