Ensure Medaram Jatara is a success, says Telangana CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials to ensure effective coordination between the departments concerned for taking up works pertaining to Medaram Jatara and avoid any inconvenience to the visiting pilgrims.

The officials were directed to keep two helicopters available so that Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officials could visit the jatara venue for reviewing the arrangements made from time to time. The Jatara, the biggest tribal fair of Telangana is being held between February 5 and 9.

A delegation of Ministers Satyavati Rathod, A. Indrakaran Reddy and E. Dayakar Rao called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday and extended invitation to him to attend the Jatara. Mr. Rao convened a meeting with senior officials headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to review the arrangements being made for the tribal festival.

He said lakhs of devotees, not only from the State but also from neighbouring States, would visit the Medaram Jatara. Officials should ensure that there was no negligence in terms of making arrangements for supply of drinking water and sanitation. Proper strategy should be evolved for maintenance of queue lines, traffic flow and other issues.

Senior officials who had experience in the effective conduct of the Jatara in the past should be deputed wherever needed. He wanted the departments to be alert and work in coordination to make the Jatara a success, according to an official release.