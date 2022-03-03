Ensure hassle-free water supply: Dana Kishore

HMWS&SB MD holds review meet

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M.Dana Kishore directed officials to ensure hassle-free water supply to all areas in the city during this summer.

Assuring that there is no scarcity of water this time, Mr.Dana Kishore, during a review meeting on Thursday, said water should be provided through tankers free of cost wherever needed.

Officials should be on the alert against polluted water supply, and repairs should be taken up to address the issue of low pressure in the areas at the tail end of the pipeline network. Functioning of the power borewells should be inspected for repairs to bring them into use.

On the sewerage front, Mr. Dana Kishore issued directions for speedy resolution of grievances received from users through various channels. Preventive maintenance should be carried out to avoid issues pertaining to sewage overflow. Use of protective gear should be mandatory for the workers. With regard to safety of reservoirs, security should be deployed and CC cameras should be installed wherever necessary, he said.