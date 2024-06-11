Ensure crop loan waiver by August 15 at any cost, CM Revanth tells officials

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the urgency of ensuring crop loan waiver ‘at any cost’ by August 15, a poll promise made by the Congress before the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials concerned to meticulously compile data on farmers with crop loans up to ₹2 lakh by acquiring complete and accurate information from both full-fledged banks and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

During a review meeting with officials of the agriculture and cooperative departments on Monday pertaining to the progress of the plans to waive crop loan, Mr. Reddy highlighted the importance of identifying all eligible farmers without further delay and ensuring the accuracy of the deadline.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for a detailed plan, which should include a precise cost estimate and comprehensive details required to waive loans up to ₹2 lakh per farmer. The officials were advised to take all necessary precautions to prevent any issues that may hinder the timely execution of the waiver.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other officials from the departments concerned were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.