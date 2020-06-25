‘Ensure complete, clear display of State emblem on seals’

HYDERABAD

State govt. warns its departments/agencies

The State government has instructed departments to take steps to ensure the complete and clear display of the State Emblem of India on their seals.

The government agencies which are using the State Emblem on their seals should ensure that the seals are replaced before they are worn out so that the impression of the seals on their papers should be clear and precise. Fresh guidelines issued by the Central government in this regard clearly mention that agencies which are authorised to use the State Emblem for various purposes should depict it completely with the motto Satyamev Jayate in Devnagari script inscribed below the profile of the Lion Capital besides ensuring that no unauthorised use of the State Emblem is made on stationery, vehicles and others.

General Administration Department Principal Secretary (Political) Vikas Raj said it is observed that various government agencies which are using the State Emblem on their stationery, publications, seals, vehicles, buildings and websites often omit the motto Satyamev Jayate and are are only depicting the profile of the Lion Capital. The State Emblem without the motto is incomplete and incomplete display of the State Emblem is violation of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of improper use) Act 2005 and the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Act, 2007 as amended in 2010.

He asked the departments to take necessary action in this direction warning that strict action would be taken against the officials concerned for incomplete display of the State Emblem.