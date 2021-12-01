Ensure 100% COVID vaccination by month-end, Collectors told

HYDERABAD

01 December 2021 20:20 IST

Cabinet sub-committee calls for special action plan to check the possible incidence of Omicron

The State government has asked the district Collectors to evolve a special action plan to ensure 100 per cent coverage under COVID-19 vaccination before the month-end.

The Collectorate should ensure effective coordination with Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Education and other departments to achieve the target. The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao met here on Wednesday to review the progress achieved under the vaccination drive launched by the government. The committee discussed about the steps that should be taken to check the possible incidence of Omicron described as variant of concern by the WHO.

Participating in a video conference with district Collectors and district health officials, members of the Cabinet panel informed them that the State Cabinet, which met recently, had a thorough discussion on the Omicron and vaccination drive. It was accordingly resolved to take steps to check the occurrence of Omicron through vaccination and ensure that people followed COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks.

They said the State was among the top in vaccination drive which was being taken up in coordination with Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments. District Collectors should prepare action plans at different levels covering habitations, wards, sub-centres, municipalities and mandals for achieving cent per cent vaccination.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao informed the participants that steps had been initiated to strengthen the public health infrastructure at the field level. As part of this, the district Collectors should take steps like upgradation of area hospitals, setting up of radiology and pathology labs besides providing space and infrastructure required for RT-PCR centres. At the same time, efforts should be intensified to complete the construction of new medical colleges and augment bed strength in the associated hospitals.

Mr. Rama Rao wanted the Collectors to be cautious about the false information being circulated on social media platforms. Efforts should be made to disseminate information released by the Health department and Chief Secretary’s office from time to time to create awareness among the people.

He expressed concern over the confusion that was being created through rumours in the social media and said providing timely information to the people on the developments was the only way to tackle this. There was no cause of concern relating to Omicron variant as of now and the people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to check the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Rama Rao directed the officials concerned to revive the State-level command control centre and ensure that it functioned on 24x7 basis for disseminating the developments to the people on timely basis. At the same time, the Health department officials should work on a mission mode to achieve the targets set for 100 per cent vaccination.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy briefed the participants about the steps taken to check occurrence of COVID-19 in schools, colleges and hostels including operation of special vaccination centres.