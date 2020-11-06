Enrolment for graduate constituencies in Dec.

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India to permit enrolment of voters to two graduate MLC constituencies in Telangana from December 1 to 31.
A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed this direction, closing a writ petition seeking direction to extend time of enrolment of voters to the two graduate MLC constituencies. While hearing the petitioner the previous day, the bench sought to know the response of the ECI over the petitioner’s contention that time of enrolment of voters required to be extended in the backdrop of recent floods in Hyderabad.
The ECI placed an affidavit before the bench on Friday stating that candidates, who miss to apply for enrolment for the two graduate MLC constituencies by November 6, can still apply for enrolment from December 1 to December 31. There was a separate provision under the law and the candidates can avail it, the ECI stated before the bench.
With this, the bench closed the writ petition directing the ECI to permit the applicants for enrolment from December 1 to 31.
