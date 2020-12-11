Enrol young blood, Kishan tells party

98% of youth are not aligned with any party, Union Minister tells BJP leadership

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Friday asked BJP leadership to target enrolment of youth as 98% of them are not aligned with any party.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Warangal, Mr. Reddy said only 2% of youth had party affiliations but the rest were unemployed or doing petty businesses or odd jobs. “It is this section that the BJP should target for enrolment as party members”. This will go a long way in ensuring BJP wrestd power in the State in 2023 general elections.

He called for strong booth-level committees that could repulse the money power of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao or his son-Minister K.T. Rama Rao in elections. The committees should ward off the challenge of distribution of money to voters by “father-son” duo or the threats of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Union Minister said the journey of BJP to assume power in Telangana started from the by-election at Dubbak and, the second step was taken in GHMC polls where the party had achieved impressive results. “The third step should come from elections to Warangal municipal corporation, which are due shortly”.

The voters had decided to give the BJP a chance at the helm in 2023 because they were fed up with the family rule of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. In this context, he asked BJP workers to replicate in Telangana the heroic struggle by the party against the autocratic rule of Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy offered prayers at Bhadrakali temple to fulfil a promise that he had made when he contested the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to media persons, he said the agitation by farmers in New Delhi was misconceived as not a single provision in farm laws which they opposed went against them. Except Punjab, nowhere were the farmers opposed to the laws.

The Minister also visited the super speciality hospital of Kakatiya Medical College and criticised the State government for the delay in commencement of hospital services though the Centre had released ₹ 106 crore of the total project cost of ₹ 120 crore. When the work on the hospital started in 2016, the State government offered to pool ₹ 30 crore but released only ₹ 10 crore.

The State government also did not hand over the Bibinagar campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciencies to the Centre to facilitate commencement of full-fledged services.