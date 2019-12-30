Enough funds for village development: Errabelli

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that there was no dearth of funds for the development of Gram Panchayats but sarpanches should properly utilise it. He was reviewing the arrangements for the second phase of Palle Pragathi on Sunday. The second phase of the 10-day rural action plan programme will begin on January 2.

Mr. Dayakar Rao held a meeting with Warangal Urban and Rural district officials and public representatives at a function hall in Hanamkonda.

He said, “CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao aims to bring transformation in villages across the State. The government is releasing ₹339 crore every month for the development of GPs. Officials should utilise employment guarantee scheme funds for village development. The State government had already released ₹84 crore for the scheme. Steps must be taken to concentrate on issues such as land acquisition for construction of Vaikuntadhamams, sapling protection, distribution of dustbins and reducing dependence on plastic.”

Tribal Welfare and Women Development Minister Satyavathi Rathod urged sarpanches to take making their villages self-sufficient as a challenge. “Mr. KCR is aiding the development of Anganwadi centres and Shishu Samkshema centres. Public representatives and officials need to adopt these centres and equip them with the latest facilities,” she said.

Farmers Coordination Committee chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Whip B. Venkateshwarlu, Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash, former deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari and Warangal Urban Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil were present.