Enlighten officers to issue FIRs on complaints of cognisable offences, HC tells DGP

February 17, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Friday has suggested to the Director General of Police to convene a workshop to train field officers to ensure First Information Reports (FIRs) were issued when citizens lodge complaints about commission of cognisable offences.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti made the suggestion with reference to its direction not being followed in a writ petition.

A resident of Mulkanoor of Karimnagar had recently moved the HC stating that Karimnagar Two Town police were refusing to issue an FIR despite her complaint about a man outraging her modesty. On hearing her plea a few days ago, the bench directed the police to register a case.

But the petitioner’s counsel on Wednesday informed the bench that the police refused to take her complaint. Taking a serious view of the police not complying with the direction and the Government Pleader (GP) for Home maintaining that no complaint was lodged by the woman, the bench summoned the inspector for an explanation on Friday.

With Additional Advocate General (AAG) Imran Khan informing about the police having issued the FIR that day, the bench passed direction summoning the inspector. CJ Aradhe took serious exception to the GP maintaining the woman had not lodged complaint and the inspector not registering the case. He said the inspector should have been pro-active and registered the FIR when the woman went to the police station in the backdrop of a specific direction from the HC.

He told the AAG that police should know that they “are meant to serve citizens and not to terrorise people”. The CJ called for instructions to the DGP for issuing a circular to convene workshops to enlighten law enforcement officers that people should have easy access to the police and not be afraid due to the latter’s conduct.

Justice Jukanti said as per the Criminal Law Amendment Act-2013, a police officer would be liable for punishment of six month imprisonment under Section 166A of Criminal Procedure Code if he or she declines to register a case after commission of a cognisable offence. He also said that Tripura government had issued a circular in 2013, directing police officers to issue an FIR when a citizen approaches them about commission of a cognisable offence.

The bench disposed of the petition directing the inspector, who appeared before the bench, to file an affidavit within two weeks explaining the reasons for not issuing an FIR right after the woman lodged the complaint.

