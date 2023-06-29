‘Enhance income ceiling to non-creamy layer category’

June 29, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao met National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on his visit to Hyderabad on Thursday at Haritha Plaza and discussed at length several nagging issues and sought his intervention to resolve them immediately.

Dr. Vakulabharanam demanded enhancement of income ceiling to non-creamy layer category from ₹8 Lakhs to ₹15 Lakh, implementation of backlog vacancies to facilitate education and employment opportunities, constructive action on caste census to resolve many linked issues and immediate action on the castes that are covered in state list and not included in OBC list.

Mr. Vakulabharanam reiterated the importance and urgency of taking up the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) which would contribute to the progress of the OBC sections in all respects. He urged the NCBC Chairman to take the issue to the Central Government for its immediate implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.