‘Enhance income ceiling to non-creamy layer category’

Vakulabharam requests Gangaram Ahir

June 29, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao met National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on his visit to Hyderabad on Thursday at Haritha Plaza and discussed at length several nagging issues and sought his intervention to resolve them immediately.

Dr. Vakulabharanam demanded enhancement of income ceiling to non-creamy layer category from ₹8 Lakhs to ₹15 Lakh, implementation of backlog vacancies to facilitate education and employment opportunities, constructive action on caste census to resolve many linked issues and immediate action on the castes that are covered in state list and not included in OBC list.

Mr. Vakulabharanam reiterated the importance and urgency of taking up the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) which would contribute to the progress of the OBC sections in all respects. He urged the NCBC Chairman to take the issue to the Central Government for its immediate implementation.

