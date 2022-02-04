Enhance business skills, Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries told

Karimnagar

04 February 2022 00:18 IST

Collector interacts with beneficiaries at Timmapur

Collector R V Karnan has called upon the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme to hone their entrepreneurial skills and set up viable units of their choice to achieve financial self-reliance. Mr Karnan on Wednesday visited the State Bank of India (SBI)’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Timmapur near here. He interacted with a group of beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme presently undergoing training at the RSETI. He said the training programme offers an excellent opportunity to enhance their entrepreneurial competencies, leadership and business management skills.

Financial empowerment

Referring to the sanction of various units such as harvesters, JCB machines, dairy farms and super markets to the beneficiaries from various mandals in Huzurabad constituency in the recent past, he called upon the beneficiaries to turn into entrepreneurs by utilising the State government’s flagship programme for financial empowerment of Dalits.

