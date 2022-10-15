Engulfed by emotions Palvai Sravanthi files nomination in Munugode

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi at a rally in Munugode on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a show of strength that was on par with the rival parties’ nominations, the Congress took out a massive rally in support of its candidate Palvai Sravanthi, who turned emotional while speaking to the huge gathering before filing her nomination on Friday at Chandur MRO office in Munugode constituency.

As tears rolled down her cheeks, she turned emotional remembering her late father Palvai Goverdhan Reddy, and how people continue to love him. Ms. Sravanthi said she sacrificed the seat for Mr. Rajgopal Reddy in the last elections but now he has betrayed everyone by joining the BJP. “Give me the opportunity to serve you this time.. I am appealing to you to vote for me this time as you have already voted for the TRS and BJP candidates earlier,” she said.

Senior party leaders including TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Ministers and party heavyweights K. Jana Reddy, J. Geetha Reddy, Damodar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, former MP Madhu Yaskhi were among those who accompanied her in the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the party leaders targeted the TRS and BJP, it was evident that the Congress wants to play on the woman card as well as the goodwill enjoyed by Palvai Goverdhan Reddy, who represented the constituency several times. Let this election show the TRS and BJP that money bags can’t win elections was the tone set by the Congress leaders in the speeches.

Referring to the huge money being spent by the TRS and the BJP candidates, Mr. Revanth Reddy asked whether such amounts are needed to defeat a woman candidate of Congress. He said a win for TRS or BJP will not make any difference to the governments but a win for Congress would mean the anti-people policies of TRS and BJP governments would be stopped.

He said the by-poll didn’t come for any development but for the greed of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who defected a mother-like Congress for a contract of ₹18,000 crores, he alleged.

“I am appealing you with folded hands, please ensure Congress win as it is necessary for the society and democracy,” he said.

All the Congress leaders who spoke listed the ‘false’ promises of the TRS government and also targeted Mr. Rajgopal Reddy for leaving the party for contracts, betraying people who voted for him. They said this is an an election between money power of TRS, arrogance of the BJP, and the morality of the Congress. “Choose wisely,” they said.