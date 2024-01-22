English learning platform launches centre in Hyderabad

January 22, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Hyderabad

Direct English, a UK-based English learning platform, is offering English language courses for native speakers.

The courses offered are designed to empower individuals with the communication skills and confidence needed to excel in the global arena. Anthony Sagayaraj, principal of St. Joseph College, who inaugurated the centre in Kukatpally said that the tailor-made courses support students aiming for academic excellence, professionals seeking career advancement, and individuals passionate about effective communication.

This is Direct English’s first centre in South India and the second one in India. Direct English, a part of the Linguaphone Group, was established in 1901.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT